Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) Shares Up 14% – Here’s What Happened

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.20 and last traded at GBX 4.16. Approximately 2,146,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,926,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Poolbeg Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 26th.

The company has a market cap of £28.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.31.

Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Poolbeg Pharma PLC will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Poolbeg Pharma plc (AIM: POLB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a core focus on transforming the cancer immunotherapy field. The Company’s lead asset, POLB 001, has the potential to expand administration of cancer immunotherapies from centralised specialist cancer centres into community hospitals by making the treatments safer through the prevention of the life-threatening side effect, Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS).

