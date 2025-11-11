Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 165.4% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 263.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 984.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $127.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.47. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $103.07 and a 1 year high of $137.41.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

