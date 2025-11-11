Psyence Biomedical (PBM) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Psyence Biomedical (NASDAQ:PBM – Get Free Report) is one of 618 publicly-traded companies in the “MED – BIOMED/GENE” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Psyence Biomedical to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Psyence Biomedical and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Psyence Biomedical 1 0 0 0 1.00 Psyence Biomedical Competitors 5457 12008 37338 1132 2.61

As a group, “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies have a potential upside of 65.24%. Given Psyence Biomedical’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Psyence Biomedical has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Psyence Biomedical has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Psyence Biomedical’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Psyence Biomedical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Psyence Biomedical N/A N/A N/A Psyence Biomedical Competitors -1,434.05% -643.73% -28.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Psyence Biomedical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Psyence Biomedical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Psyence Biomedical and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Psyence Biomedical N/A $1.01 million 0.61 Psyence Biomedical Competitors $971.03 million -$45.60 million 10.24

Psyence Biomedical’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Psyence Biomedical. Psyence Biomedical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Psyence Biomedical rivals beat Psyence Biomedical on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Psyence Biomedical

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. engages in the development of botanical psilocybin-based psychedelic medicines. It also evaluates natural psilocybin for the treatment of adjustment disorder in patients with an incurable cancer diagnosis in a palliative care context. The company’s lead product candidate is PEX010, which is in Phase IIb clinical study, a capsule containing naturally sourced psilocybin for treatment of anxiety and depression, including associated ailments, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, stress, grief, and adjustment disorder in the context of palliative care. It has a partnership with iNGENu Pty Ltd to conduct a Phase IIb clinical trial of PEX010 in psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for the treatment of AjD due to incurable cancer. The company is based in Toronto, Canada. Psyence Biomedical Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Psyence Group Inc.

