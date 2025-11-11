Midwest Trust Co Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $209.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.36. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $211.83. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

