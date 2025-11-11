Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 560 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $2,612,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 20.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 778,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,867,000 after buying an additional 39,107 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 311,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,208,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 4,710.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 96,559 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,180. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Hayes bought 8,350 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,817.70. The trade was a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $138.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.20. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.12%.The firm had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.56.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

