Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 70,597 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,597 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 718.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 32,706 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 171,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,754,000 after buying an additional 69,826 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $70.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.75.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.