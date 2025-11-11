Midwest Trust Co Makes New $2.96 Million Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 249.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,035.9% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD opened at $94.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.19. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $95.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

