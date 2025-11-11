Keynote Financial Services LLC Has $214,000 Stock Position in SoundHound AI, Inc. $SOUN

Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 14,451 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 9.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 76,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 38.7% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SOUN shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on SoundHound AI from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SoundHound AI from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 1.9%

SOUN stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 100.07% and a negative net margin of 211.16%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. SoundHound AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 69,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,117,392.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,860,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,772,640. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 70,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 606,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,500. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 785,917 shares of company stock worth $13,955,610 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

