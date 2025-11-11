Keynote Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. $HHH

Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth about $353,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 14,500.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

HHH stock opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.74. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.40 and a 12-month high of $90.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howard Hughes

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Anthony Williams sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $87,538.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,757.16. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

HHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howard Hughes from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

View Our Latest Report on HHH

Howard Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.