Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 710 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 111 Capital lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. 111 Capital now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 25,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 9.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 64,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 6.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 101,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,035,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $87.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $97.63. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 19.90%.Nasdaq’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 target price on Nasdaq and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NDAQ

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $179,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 84,974 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,779.60. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.