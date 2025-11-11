Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 28,809 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,809 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $255.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.16 and a 200 day moving average of $243.09. The stock has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

