Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 3,106 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

SHY opened at $82.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.69. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $83.14.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.