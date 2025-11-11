Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,973 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.0% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,477.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.1% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

TLT opened at $89.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.76.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.3251 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

