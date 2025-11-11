Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of VGT stock opened at $780.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $748.81 and its 200 day moving average is $682.56. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $806.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.