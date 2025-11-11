7,500 Shares in Citi Trends, Inc. $CTRN Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Citi Trends as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 27.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at $204,000.

CTRN stock opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $327.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 2.24. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $39.76.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter. Citi Trends has set its FY 2020Pre-Market guidance at 1.85-1.95 EPS. Q4 2020Pre-Market guidance at 1.22-1.32 EPS.

In related news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,262.23. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Citi Trends from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

