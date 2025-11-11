Symbotic Inc. $SYM Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 30.6% during the second quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 95,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth $861,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic in the second quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYM. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Arete Research cut shares of Symbotic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $1,004,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,880. This trade represents a 87.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,494 shares of company stock valued at $17,724,574. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Symbotic Price Performance

NASDAQ SYM opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. Symbotic Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,010.14, a P/E/G ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30.

Symbotic Profile

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.