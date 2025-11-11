Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,295,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,872.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLPI. Barclays upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.50 to $47.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 129,953 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,561.97. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average of $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.26 and a twelve month high of $52.27.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 49.54%.The business had revenue of $397.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.860-3.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.04%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Further Reading

