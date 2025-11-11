Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires New Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 17.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at $351,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 33.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.23.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $196.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $205.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.44. Leidos had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Leidos news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,226,215.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,040.38. This trade represents a 32.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.