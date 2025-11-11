Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $215,000 in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 511.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,416,000 after buying an additional 1,269,795 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,147,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,198,000 after acquiring an additional 882,963 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,796.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 835,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,814,000 after acquiring an additional 791,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,233,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,122,000 after purchasing an additional 544,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,457,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.43. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $114.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $751.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.90 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -213.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $81.71.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

