Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 1,015 Shares of Owens Corning Inc $OC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 51.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $103.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.37 and its 200 day moving average is $139.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.31. Owens Corning Inc has a twelve month low of $102.92 and a twelve month high of $214.53.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. Owens Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is -48.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $121.00 price objective on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $210.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.