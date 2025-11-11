Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Barings Bdc in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Barings Bdc Price Performance

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. Barings Bdc has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $930.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barings Bdc had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 35.67%.The firm had revenue of $72.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Barings Bdc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings Bdc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.8%. Barings Bdc’s dividend payout ratio is 107.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Bdc

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Barings Bdc in the second quarter worth about $1,305,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings Bdc by 293,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 43,616,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,770,000 after purchasing an additional 43,601,636 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Bdc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Bdc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barings Bdc by 10.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 291,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 28,463 shares during the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings Bdc Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Stories

