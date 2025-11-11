Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $3,767,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $371,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,416,785.98. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,118 shares of company stock valued at $44,448,619. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Melius Research set a $300.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of AMD opened at $243.98 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The firm has a market cap of $397.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

