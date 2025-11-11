Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 52,146 Shares of Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,146 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Hologic worth $9,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,378,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,846,000 after purchasing an additional 297,526 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 333.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,863,000 after buying an additional 222,654 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 167,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth $454,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.2% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 49,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $74.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $80.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.32.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $540,864.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 47,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,841.52. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $9,265,835.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,234,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,682,769.28. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stephens cut Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Hologic from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.23.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

