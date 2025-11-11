Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $14.40 Million Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,347 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,953 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 60.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 61.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 21.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $274.00 price target (down previously from $284.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $254.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.32. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $308.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

