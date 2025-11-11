Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes Position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,434,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $506,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 93.1% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $390,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.14.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total value of $959,816.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,344. The trade was a 29.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $130.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.46 and a 200 day moving average of $127.71. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.93 and a 12-month high of $135.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

