Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 72,633 Shares of Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,633 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Twilio worth $14,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 35,127 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 98,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,175 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Twilio from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Twilio from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.26.

NYSE TWLO opened at $130.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.32. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $841,234.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,515.27. This represents a 5.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $1,376,171.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 233,305 shares in the company, valued at $23,468,149.95. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,808 shares of company stock worth $4,677,916. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

