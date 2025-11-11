Citizens Jmp Issues Positive Forecast for HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Stock Price

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citizens Jmp from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

HCI Group stock opened at $188.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.24 and a 200-day moving average of $165.62. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $106.03 and a 52-week high of $210.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.16.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $2.46. HCI Group had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $216.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that HCI Group will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCI Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 807,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,975,000 after buying an additional 105,925 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in HCI Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,394,000 after acquiring an additional 68,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HCI Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after acquiring an additional 14,583 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in HCI Group by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 185,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,222,000 after acquiring an additional 59,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in HCI Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 180,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 35,798 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

