Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 79,394 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,394 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $9,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Coterra Energy by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,213,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,934,000 after buying an additional 2,625,126 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 244,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 43.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 17,373 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 785,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 104,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 58.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 32,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The business had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 40.55%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.