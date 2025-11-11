Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $753,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.8%

VHT opened at $274.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $234.11 and a 52 week high of $278.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

