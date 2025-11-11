Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $4.27 Million in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 49.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 3.6%

NYSE:HCA opened at $459.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $478.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $428.83 and a 200-day moving average of $393.03.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 792.25% and a net margin of 8.53%.The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $417.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $425.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total value of $1,843,990.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,105.73. This trade represents a 52.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

