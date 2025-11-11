JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Downgraded to “Underweight” Rating by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on JD. Zacks Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Arete upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on JD.com from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $41.00 price objective on JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $31.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22. JD.com has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in JD.com by 24.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 269,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after buying an additional 53,223 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of JD.com by 22.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 50,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,468,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

