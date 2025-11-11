Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 12,812 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Skyworks Solutions worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 62.1% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $69.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.93 and a 1 year high of $95.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.18.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 92.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra set a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.94.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

