Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $778,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRI. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of DRI stock opened at $173.43 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $159.40 and a one year high of $228.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 52.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DRI. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 5,661 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $1,094,837.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,354.40. The trade was a 28.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

