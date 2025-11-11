Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $3.42 Million in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 234.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 433.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $80.14 on Tuesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

