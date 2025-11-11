Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Susquehanna

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $200.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.66.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $268.04 on Monday. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $270.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.Expedia Group’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,015.24. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,971.68. The trade was a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,155. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

