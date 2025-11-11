Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,489,000 after acquiring an additional 26,611 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 156,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 24,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $692,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.51. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

