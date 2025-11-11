Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,939 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total transaction of $97,566,397.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,702,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,600,714.24. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 520,500 shares of company stock valued at $184,803,065 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Stryker from $410.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $355.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $329.16 and a 52 week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.