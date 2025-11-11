Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 2,392 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Eagle Materials by 234.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,490,000 after buying an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $206.73 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $191.91 and a 1 year high of $321.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.37 and its 200-day moving average is $222.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.12). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.81%.The business had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $261.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $255.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In related news, Director David E. Rush acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.08 per share, for a total transaction of $208,080.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,317.84. The trade was a 31.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

