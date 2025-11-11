Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,400.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,317.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,651,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,894,000 after buying an additional 16,406,181 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,820.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,116,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,272,363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382,074 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,558.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,356,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093,545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,388.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,269.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,544,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,428,000 after buying an additional 3,285,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho set a $112.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 20th. Argus assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.0%

ORLY stock opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $752,375. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,674.70. The trade was a 89.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 92,205 shares of company stock valued at $9,423,501 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

