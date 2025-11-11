Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Holdings Raised by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Molina Healthcare worth $12,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,140.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 52.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2,744.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 7.4%

MOH stock opened at $140.79 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $139.29 and a fifty-two week high of $359.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($2.13). The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 1.98%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.01 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOH. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $165.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $158.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.64.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

