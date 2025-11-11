Savant Capital LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 298.5% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.70. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.17 and a 12-month high of $125.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.