Davis R M Inc. Has $570,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 14.4% during the second quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 60,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $2,749,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cummins by 11.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,129,000 after purchasing an additional 126,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 277,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total value of $2,015,205.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,925.44. This represents a 19.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total transaction of $748,203.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,158.30. The trade was a 66.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,059 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,058. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of CMI opened at $483.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.11. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $484.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Melius Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cummins from $387.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.93.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

