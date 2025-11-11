Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 6,754 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $171.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.68 and a 200-day moving average of $158.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $205.95. The firm has a market cap of $183.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 72.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Arete raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total value of $35,092.61. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 168,305 shares of company stock valued at $27,858,392 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.