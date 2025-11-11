National Fuel Gas Company $NFG Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 425,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,939 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of National Fuel Gas worth $36,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 69,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $638,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 80.0% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29,652.6% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NFG opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas Company has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.78.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $456.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.15%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-8.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Scotiabank downgraded National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFG

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.