ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,701 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $36,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 64,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group increased its position in AT&T by 2.8% in the second quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 13,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $29.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $175.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

