Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,732 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $12,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,778,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,631,000 after purchasing an additional 765,441 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,951,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,668,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,632,000 after buying an additional 301,600 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,463,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 535.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after acquiring an additional 135,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $162.61 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.84.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $636.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.42 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.380-6.490 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.26%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.25.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

