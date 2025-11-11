ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,559 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of MSA Safety Incorporporated worth $37,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 13.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 23.9% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 31,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety Incorporporated alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on MSA Safety Incorporporated from $183.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephanie L. Sciullo sold 2,361 shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total transaction of $400,213.11. Following the sale, the president owned 9,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,659.33. This trade represents a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Price Performance

NYSE:MSA opened at $160.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.74. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 52 week low of $127.86 and a 52 week high of $182.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.02%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is an increase from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Incorporporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety Incorporporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.