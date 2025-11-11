Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 11,065 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $45,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in VeriSign by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 67.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 60,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after buying an additional 24,504 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 103.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,947,000 after buying an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $247.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.21 and a 200 day moving average of $274.69. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.62 and a 52 week high of $310.60. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.76.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. VeriSign’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

VeriSign declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.11 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of VeriSign to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.43, for a total value of $1,342,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,304 shares in the company, valued at $133,759,742.72. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.87, for a total value of $592,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,033.99. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,539 shares of company stock valued at $11,780,419. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

