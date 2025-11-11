Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 63,126 Shares of International Paper Company $IP

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,126 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $46,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of International Paper by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 65.0% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 9.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 306,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,338,000 after buying an additional 26,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

International Paper stock opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -380.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.12. International Paper Company has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $60.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on International Paper from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $409,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,951.69. This represents a 24.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

