Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,201 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $50,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Church & Dwight by 451.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 66,357 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 201,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $84.73 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $116.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

